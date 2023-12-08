Shop Local
Laredo nabs federal funding for 15 police officers

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly two million dollars of federal funds is being invested into the City of Laredo’s Police Force.

On Friday, Congressman Henry Cuellar presented a check of $1,875,000 to the Laredo Police Department to hire additional officers.

These funds were provided by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Service (COPS) Hiring Program, which will be used to hire 15 officers.

In a statement, Cuellar said that this funding will allow the city to enhance police force, improve public safety, and serve the community.

For more headlines. click here.

