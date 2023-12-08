Laredo Parks and Rec. Department unveils Pickleball Courts

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo kids found themselves in a bit of a pickle, that’s because they were taking part in Pickleball Day in Laredo.

Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa along with Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino were on hand for the unveiling of four new pickleball courts in Canizales Park.

Telemundo Laredo’s own Roberto Galvez even got in on the action.

For those not familiar with pickleball, it’s a great form of exercise and fun for people of all ages.

Officials say they are hoping its popularity will encourage people to become more active.

“So, really excited about it! You hear about pickleball in the last year, year and a half. It’s a sport and everyone is picking it up. It’s the new trend,” said Laredo Parks and Rec. Director JJ Gomez. “So, we looked into different courts around San Antonio, Austin area; and we approached Councilwoman Cigarroa, said I want to have pickleball courts, but I want it here on my side of town, west Laredo, so, sure enough, we built these four beautiful courts, they’re fun, we want to build more!”

Gomez went on to say that this is just the start of many projects the parks department has been working on.

The four pickleball courts were built by the city’s public works department with district 8 priority funds and are available to the public.

