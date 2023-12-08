Mexican Consulate assisting Mexican Citizens with services this Saturday

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Mexican Citizens pending important documents will have an opportunity to receive assistance.

The Mexican Consulate in Laredo will open its doors this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help people in a bind.

The consulate will be providing documentation services such as: Mexican Passports, birth certificate copies and I.D. Card registration.

Horacio Munguia from the consulate said these services come with a price.

“There is a fee for the passport in three years: $93, for six years $126, for 10 years: 192 dollars,” said Munguia. “For the matricula consular, or the Mexican ID it’s $38 for five years, and there is no cost for apply for the voting card.”

If you would like to know more about this program or would like to make an appointment, you can call 956-723-0990.

