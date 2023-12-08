Shop Local
Traffic reported at Laredo Bridge Two

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As we approach the holiday season, a major traffic bottleneck at our international bridge is causing significant delays.

Live video from Bridge Two shows an extensive line of cars bumper to bumper on the Mexican side as travelers attempt to enter the United States.

This traffic could hinder your holiday travel.

Drivers are expected to anticipate long wait times at the bridges as we inch closer to the holidays.

