United South Panther Regina Hernandez named player of the Week

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - There was only one Laredo team that worked their way into the championship last weekend and that was the lady Panthers of United South as they won yet another Border Olympics title.

In taking down Bishop, United South won the tournament for the third year in a row and it was their captain leading the way as Regina Hernandez was tabbed the MVP.

Who are we to argue with the impact she had on her team as Hernandez’s coach said she has come into her own as a senior while Hernandez said the win this past weekend and moving forward will take the whole team and not just her.

“Everyone playing their role, whether that’s on the bench or on the floor, everyone executed and did what they had to do to get us those dubs,” said Hernandez. “Again a three peat, district champs, we want to keep this going. It’s going to be tough but all these practices we’re going to be working and working to get district again.”

“She’s been very patient, she’s always been the back up to the back up and this season is her season and she’s stepped up tremendously. She’s taken on the leadership role, getting voted by her teammates the captainship. She got 14 of the 16 votes, so everybody loves her,” said Leopoldo Guardiola.

Congratulations to Hernandez and the panthers on winning the Charlie Clark Hyundai KGNS Sports Player of the Week.

