LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle fire is reported at a Laredo port of entry.

The fire happened on Thursday at around 7:40 p.m. on the outbound lane of Bridge two.

Laredo Police say traffic is expected to be temporarily delayed until crews can clear the area.

No word at this time on what started the fire.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.