Warmer, Then Cooler Winds Arrive Late Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of moist air remains over our area, and may be sufficient for low clouds or patches of fog to develop overnight. Warmer air is arriving aloft, and this will stir in, mixing away any low clouds. The warmer air will be felt as 80 plus warmth Friday afternoon. We may top 80 again Saturday before cooler winds arrive during the late afternoon. Chilly Sunday through Tuesday dawns, 60′s each afternoon. Moist air returns midweek with clouds and possible rain.

