Webb County Jail employees treated to celebratory luncheon
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - Correctional officers at the Webb County Jail were treated to a celebratory luncheon for their efforts in keeping the jail in order.

On Friday morning county jailers and employees were rewarded with food and music for passing the Texas Jail inspection for the 15th consecutive year.

The inspection took place in October by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards during an unannounced visit.

Areas inspected include classification, medical, licensing, and training as well as many others.

Correctional officers say it takes a team effort to continue to keep the jail safe for employees and inmates.

