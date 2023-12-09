Laredo Knights of Columbus to continue silver rose pilgrimage to Mexico

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo Knights of Columbus Council works to bring a silver rose to as many parishes across the U.S. and Mexico in efforts to honor our Lady of Guadalupe.

On Saturday morning, the rose will continue its pilgrimage into Mexico.

A mass at 11:30 a.m. over at San Agustine Church will kick off Saturday’s handoff, then the knights will walk over to bridge number one to hand off the silver rose to their Mexican counter parts at 1 p.m.

“And then tomorrow, on the 9, we will relay the roses that have been running in the United States, well in Texas, Oklahoma and part of coming in from Canada and several states,” said Alfred McCabe with the Grand Knight Laredo Council 2304. The we relay it to Mexico where they in turn will take it to the Basilica in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.”

The event is free and open to the public.

