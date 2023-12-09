Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Knights of Columbus to continue silver rose pilgrimage to Mexico

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo Knights of Columbus Council works to bring a silver rose to as many parishes across the U.S. and Mexico in efforts to honor our Lady of Guadalupe.

On Saturday morning, the rose will continue its pilgrimage into Mexico.

A mass at 11:30 a.m. over at San Agustine Church will kick off Saturday’s handoff, then the knights will walk over to bridge number one to hand off the silver rose to their Mexican counter parts at 1 p.m.

“And then tomorrow, on the 9, we will relay the roses that have been running in the United States, well in Texas, Oklahoma and part of coming in from Canada and several states,” said Alfred McCabe with the Grand Knight Laredo Council 2304. The we relay it to Mexico where they in turn will take it to the Basilica in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.”

The event is free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old and Roberto Chavez, age 19
16-year-old charged with murder in Laredo’s sixth homicide
DASH CAM: Smuggling suspects caught after high-speed chase in south Laredo
DASH CAM: Smuggling suspects caught after high-speed chase in south Laredo
Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was...
6-year-old girl abandoned at hospital, officials searching for her family
South Laredo fire reported at corner of Zapata Highway
Grass fire breaks out near Market Street and Zapata Highway
The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Vehicle fire reported at Laredo bridge

Latest News

Laredo Knights of Columbus to continue silver rose pilgrimage to Mexico
Webb County Jail employees treated to celebratory luncheon
South Texas Food Bank faces shortage ahead of holiday season
South Texas Food Bank faces shortage ahead of holiday season
South Texas Food Bank faces shortage ahead of holiday season