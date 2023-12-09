Shop Local
Prepare for cold front Saturday night

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - We are expecting another warm Saturday afternoon in Laredo but we will see some big changes come Saturday night.

Expect a high of 83 degrees then by the evening, we’ll get down to the 40s.

On Sunday, things won’t get warmer than 63 degrees and then on Sunday night, we’ll drop to 39 degrees.

On Monday, we’ll start our day in the low 40s and we could see a high of 67 degrees.

These cooler temperatures won’t stick around for too long, on Tuesday we’ll bounce back to 77 degrees and then 72 on Wednesday.

Now, we could see those chances of rain return on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as well as another possible cold front.

