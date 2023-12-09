South Texas Food Bank faces shortage ahead of holiday season

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture found that 16-percent of Texas households lack consistent access to food that is both healthy and affordable.

According to the Texas Tribune, the state has the second highest rate of food insecurity in the nation.

Many food banks across the state are reporting the number of families in need of assistance is increasing but as the demand grows, so does the need for supplies to fill up food banks.

Unfortunately, food banks are receiving less food to give out, but according to employees at the South Texas Food Bank, they continue to provide resources, especially through the holiday season.

“This program in general is so important because it allows the Laredo Community to be a part of the efforts,” said Alexander Carraman. “We do have funds that are coming in for these families, so maybe we do have to reduce the scale or overall if it becomes more intensive, there might be a small dip but it shouldn’t be as drastic as from the other programs because there is no funding, just whatever we can gather so we can distribute.”

South Texas Food Bank officials say that distribution is less than it should.

For example, the food bank was able to provide 120 pounds of food per family but due to the shortage, now they are only able to provide 75 pounds of food per family.

Alma Boubel Director of the food bank said there’s several reasons behind the shortage, which include inflation, gas prices and the rise of families in need of service.

“You know there’s a lot of empty racks and I just can’t keep up with the demand. We constantly continue to order and order in food and it’s very expensive,” said Boubel. “I guess the least expensive would get a truck full of rice and beans and that is like 24 to 26 thousand dollars, given the day that you order the product and when you want to deliver and all that. You know protein is outrageous, you know protein, a truckload... I don’t know, chicken I guess maybe the least expensive can ran up to 35 to 40 thousand. Ground beef, I just heard that there’s ground beef the other day that there’s ground beef for $8 or $10 a pound!”

Boubel adds before the coronavirus pandemic, roughly $85,000 families received support.

Now, more than 260,000 families are in need of the service.

The South Texas Food Bank Director adds that despite the shortage, they won’t stop giving out fruits, rice, beans, water, and veggies to all those families during these difficult times.

Today, about 3.3 million Texans receive federal food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP and more older Texans are now receiving monthly SNAP assistance that provides food bags for people in need.

