16-year-old Texas cheerleader was stabbed to death; man charged with murder reportedly confessed

EDNA, TX . (KPRC) - A man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 16-year-old Texas cheerleader.

Lizbeth Medina was found dead in a bathtub by her mother in Edna, Texas last week .

Members of the community mourned the victim during a vigil on Saturday night.

According to a family member, Lizbeth aspired to become a nurse.

The suspect has been identified as Rafael Romero.

He has been arrested for capital murder which makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.