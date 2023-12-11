Shop Local
16-year-old Texas cheerleader was stabbed to death; man charged with murder reportedly confessed

By KPRC
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDNA, TX . (KPRC) - A man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 16-year-old Texas cheerleader.

Lizbeth Medina was found dead in a bathtub by her mother in Edna, Texas last week .

Members of the community mourned the victim during a vigil on Saturday night.

According to a family member, Lizbeth aspired to become a nurse.

The suspect has been identified as Rafael Romero.

He has been arrested for capital murder which makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

