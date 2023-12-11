Beyond the Headlines: City Charter Revision Commission begin meetings, DPS chases along border cause concern (12/08/2023)

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The process to amend the city charter has begun.

While the city’s governing document is getting a review by an appointed commission, anybody can propose changes.

We discuss what kind of things we’d like to see addressed, the differences between various forms of government, and where Laredo’s future ultimately fits into that picture.

Then, a recent article on chases along the border has left some communities in South Texas uneasy.

Videos from our own newscasts have routinely showcased those kinds of feelings.

With recent court rulings on the state’s border buoys and razor wire, our panel discusses how the fight on immigration is far from over.

To close out the show, there’s always the one thing our panelists can’t stop thinking about.

Find out how an ultra-accessible theme park, Taylor Swift, and Oxford’s Word of the Year left everyone feeling a little more “rizzy” Friday morning.

