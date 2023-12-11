Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Beyond the Headlines: City Charter Revision Commission begin meetings, DPS chases along border cause concern (12/08/2023)

Beyond the Headlines
Beyond the Headlines
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The process to amend the city charter has begun.

While the city’s governing document is getting a review by an appointed commission, anybody can propose changes.

We discuss what kind of things we’d like to see addressed, the differences between various forms of government, and where Laredo’s future ultimately fits into that picture.

Then, a recent article on chases along the border has left some communities in South Texas uneasy.

Videos from our own newscasts have routinely showcased those kinds of feelings.

With recent court rulings on the state’s border buoys and razor wire, our panel discusses how the fight on immigration is far from over.

To close out the show, there’s always the one thing our panelists can’t stop thinking about.

Find out how an ultra-accessible theme park, Taylor Swift, and Oxford’s Word of the Year left everyone feeling a little more “rizzy” Friday morning.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old murder suspect extradited back to Laredo
16-year-old murder suspect extradited back to Laredo
16-year-old and Roberto Chavez, age 19
16-year-old charged with murder in Laredo’s sixth homicide
Prepare for cold front Saturday night
Prepare for cold front Saturday night
Dallas Cowboys' Brandin Cooks (3) walks away from Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33)...
Will Brandin Cooks Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 14?
Laredo Knights of Columbus to continue silver rose pilgrimage to Mexico
Laredo Knights of Columbus to continue silver rose pilgrimage to Mexico

Latest News

Beyond the Headlines: Panel's One Thing (12/08/23)
Beyond the Headlines: Panel's One Thing (12/08/23)
Mercado Saludable taking place at Frontera Beer Garden
Frontera Beer Garden hosting "Mercado Saludable" farmer's market
KGNS Beyond the Headlines (2/5/23) Part 3
KGNS Beyond the Headlines (2/5/23) Part 3
KGNS Beyond the Headlines (2/5/23) Part 2
KGNS Beyond the Headlines (2/5/23) Part 2