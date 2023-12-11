Shop Local
CBP officers seize million dollars worth of cocaine(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROMA, TX . (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized one million dollars worth of cocaine at the Roma port of entry.

The seizure happened on Dec. 2 when officers at the Roma International Bridge inspected a car coming from Mexico.

The vehicle was sent to secondary inspection and it was there they discovered 29 packages with a little over 80 pounds of cocaine hidden in the vehicle.

CBP confiscated the drugs and the driver of the car was turned over to the Staar County Sheriff’s Office.

