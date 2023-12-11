Shop Local
City of Laredo to hold two Christmas themed events(City of Laredo)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - We are roughly two weeks away from Christmas Day and the holiday festivities continue to go strong in our city.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13 the City will hold a Cookies and Carols event at Slaughter Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy some nice warm cookies and hot chocolate and even take pictures with the Grinch.

And if you are a fan of the Grinch, Councilmember Vanessa Perez will be hosting a ‘Grinchmas’ event at the Fasken Rec Center.

There will be plenty of activities, music, and hot chocolate.

Both events are free and open to the public.

