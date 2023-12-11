Shop Local
Governor Abbott Celebrates Hanukkah At Texas Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony
By NBC News Channel
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AUSTIN, TX. (KGNS) - The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah continues for the fifth day.

In Austin, Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks at the Texas Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony.

The governor was joined by several rabbis and other local faith leaders.

He lit what’s known as the “Servant” or “Attendant” candle, which is responsible for lighting all the other candles on the menorah.

Each night, a candle is lit until all eight are lit up together on the final night of Hanukkah.

The Jewish festival of lights began at sunset on Dec. 7 and ends on the evening of Dec. 15.

