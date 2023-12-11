Shop Local
Infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday, troopers say

Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash in Connecticut.(Source: Enfield Firefighters Local 3912 via Facebook)
By Olivia Kalentek and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Troopers say a baby boy died and a woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash in Connecticut.

The Connecticut State Police say the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 91 in Enfield, WFSB reports.

Fransheska Stuart, 30, was driving north when her car veered off the road into the right shoulder and collided with a metal beam guardrail, according to state police records. The car rolled over and came to an uncontrolled final rest in the grass next to the road.

Stuart was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An infant in the car, identified in state police records as Isiah Ortiz, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Connecticut Children’s, where he was pronounced dead.

Isiah was just three days away from turning 1, state police reports say.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The highway was shut down for several hours on Sunday but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

