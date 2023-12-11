KGNS places third during Laredo Harley Davidson Menudo Cookoff

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It was menudo you can count on this past weekend as your good neighbor station placed during an annual menudo cookoff.

The annual Laredo Harley Davidson Menudo Cookoff took place on Saturday.

Members of the KGNS Team put their cooking skills to the test and served up delicious menudo that garnered the third place trophy.

Creative trophies made from motorcycle parts were handed out to the winners.

Congratulations to all the winners and participants!

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.