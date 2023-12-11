Last day to file for candidacy in 2024 primary elections

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The deadline to file for candidacy in the 2024 Republican or Democratic primary election is coming to a close.

Candidates seeking the nomination for either party have until 6 p.m. this evening to submit all necessary documents.

According to the Webb County Republican Party website, Chairman Luis De La Garza will be at the McDonald’s on McPherson and Del Mar from 5 to 6 p.m. collecting applications.

The Webb County Democratic Party will be accepting applications at their party headquarters located at 8511 McPherson Road until the same time.

According to the Webb County Democratic Party’s website, applications and fees can also be turned in to Democratic County Chair Sylvia Bruni with arrangements made by calling or texting 956-763-3335.

After the list of candidates is finalized, the Webb County Democratic Party will have their official ballot placement selection on Wednesday, December 13th.

That event will take place at the Laredo Fire Fighters Reception Hall from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

