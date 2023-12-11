Martin High School Band to hold annual Christmas Concert

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local high school band is getting into the Yuletide season by hosting its annual Christmas Concert.

The Martin High School Band will be playing some of the sounds to get into the holiday season this Wednesday.

Every year, the high school takes some time to spread some holiday cheer but learning a little bit of classic Christmas tunes that the whole community can enjoy.

The concert will feature performances from the Martin High School Band, Mariachi Band and Color Guard.

The event will take place on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.at the LISD Performing Arts Center.

