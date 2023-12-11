Overdose deaths continue to climb in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Drug overdose related deaths continue to rise at an unprecedented rate in Laredo.

On Monday, Dec. 11, the Laredo Police Department confirmed another two lives lost due to substance abuse which puts our death toll to 62.

Not only are drug overdose deaths at an all time high, Ricardo Oliva Jr. with the Laredo Fire Department said this year they have also been seeing a high number of overdose related calls.

“We have an increase in the number of calls that we have responded to. Year-to-date we have responded to 536 overdose calls, versus 386 calls from last year, so it is a significant increase,” said Ricardo Oliva Jr. “Clearly there’s a lot more dangerous things out there, dangerous substances, it’s just that there’s something that we cannot find out ourselves on the field, but we can only recognize symptoms pertaining to opioid overdoses which have increased tremendously.”

The fire department said they continue to provide Narcan services throughout town.

