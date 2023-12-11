Pct. 4 Constable Harold Devally announces candidacy for Webb County Sheriff

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One more candidate is running to be Webb County Sheriff.

Precinct 4 Constable Harold Devally announced his candidacy last week in front of friends and family.

Devally touts more than 30 years of his law enforcement career and says his career spans a variety of roles that qualify him for the top job.

The constable shares that a change of direction is needed—and that direction starts in one place.

Constable Devally tells us, “It has to do with the jail. The jail is a big animal in itself. I feel strongly that if we go and we tackle it and make some changes, and take it into a different direction that needs to be taken, we won’t have the problems that we have--starting with the employees. One, we need to make sure that the employees have what they need to be to be able to run the facility and run it as adequately as it needs to be run.”

According to Devally, another issue with the jail is with inmates, how they are treated, and lawsuits that have been filed addressing this concern.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.