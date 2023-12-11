Shop Local
Richard Pena Raymond reacts to Senate Bill 4

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In November, the Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 4 during the fourth special session.

The new law allows local and state police officers conducting traffic stops the right to ask for proof of U.S. Citizenship.

If the person doesn’t comply, they could be arrested and even deported.

The new law is keeping thousands of undocumented migrants in Texas on high alert.

Texas State Representative Richard Pena Raymond believes it’s not efficient.

“If they come over here with this new law in the State of Texas and you arrest them and you say ok you either go back to Mexico or we are going to put you in jail for six months. Well, you know what they are going to get in jail for six months? They will get three free meals a day, they will get clothes they are going to get shoes they are going to watch TV they will be safe for six months,” said Pena Raymond. “Those people are not going to go back they are going to send word to relatives at El Salvador in Central America and say, “Hey come to Texas they are going to give you free food for six months in jail”. By the way when you start that here in Laredo you know who pays for that? The people of Nuevo Laredo so I was very much against it and it’s not going to work.”

Pena Raymond said most of the people coming into the U.S. are coming from terrible situations back home.

Pena Raymond said they often look for jobs, and it would be beneficial to expand the work visa program.

