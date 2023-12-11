Ruthe B. Cowl Rehabilition Center set to receive renovations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local rehabilitation center is soon to receive an upgrade from county officials.

On Monday morning, the Commissioners Court gave the green light to help the local non-profit in building renovations in addition to other matters such as research and developmental projects.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says this upgrade will provide additional assistance to the clinic’s patients.

“They have been in existence for a long time in our community, so they serve the entire county from all over the precincts: from Rio Bravo to El Cenizo to the Quad City area, you name it,” Gonzalez says. “So we are collaborating with the Commissioners Court approval this morning to help them find some funds and help them administer those fundings to other projects so they can expand their services.”

The rehab center offers physical, occupational, and speech therapy services that can help improve the patient’s condition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.