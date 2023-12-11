Standoff ends after armed suspect surrenders to SWAT following shooting incident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An altercation that led to a shooting escalates into a standoff between law enforcement and a barricaded individual.

The incident happened at 3 a.m. at the 100 block of West Elm.

Laredo Police say an argument escalated into a shooting that left one man shot in leg.

The armed man then barricaded himself inside a home at which point both SWAT and negotiation were deployed to diffuse the situation.

The suspect, who is in his mid-40s eventually surrendered without incident and was arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing.

