Standoff ends after armed suspect surrenders to SWAT following shooting incident

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An altercation that led to a shooting escalates into a standoff between law enforcement and a barricaded individual.

The incident happened at 3 a.m. at the 100 block of West Elm.

Laredo Police say an argument escalated into a shooting that left one man shot in leg.

The armed man then barricaded himself inside a home at which point both SWAT and negotiation were deployed to diffuse the situation.

The suspect, who is in his mid-40s eventually surrendered without incident and was arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing.

