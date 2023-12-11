Shop Local
Suspicious person call results in the arrest of stabbing suspect

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man believed to be tied to a stabbing incident that was reported last week is arrested after he allegedly sent officers on a brief chase on foot.

The Laredo Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious person in a hotel parking lot on Sunday at around 1 a.m.

Officers arrived at the 800 block of Garden Street and saw a man looking into vehicles.

Officers made contact with the man who then fled on foot.

When they caught up to him, they identified him as Oscar Gilberto Sanchez Martinez, 19.

He was arrested and charged with evading arrest and harassment of a public servant.

Sanchez-Martinez may face additional charges from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office related to a stabbing earlier in the week which in two injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

