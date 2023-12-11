Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Texas A&M-Commerce hosts Thomas and Northern Colorado

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Saint Thomas scored 28 points in Northern Colorado's 75-71 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Lions are 3-1 on their home court. Texas A&M-Commerce is eighth in the Southland with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tommie Lewis averaging 4.3.

The Bears are 0-2 on the road. Northern Colorado is the Big Sky leader with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas averaging 7.4.

Texas A&M-Commerce is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado's 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Texas A&M-Commerce has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jerome Brewer Jr. is shooting 52.0% and averaging 12.9 points for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Thomas is averaging 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Bears. Dejour Reaves is averaging 15.1 points for Northern Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

16-year-old murder suspect extradited back to Laredo
16-year-old murder suspect extradited back to Laredo
16-year-old and Roberto Chavez, age 19
16-year-old charged with murder in Laredo’s sixth homicide
Prepare for cold front Saturday night
Prepare for cold front Saturday night
Dallas Cowboys' Brandin Cooks (3) walks away from Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33)...
Will Brandin Cooks Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 14?
Laredo Knights of Columbus to continue silver rose pilgrimage to Mexico
Laredo Knights of Columbus to continue silver rose pilgrimage to Mexico

Latest News

Texas Tech senior RB Tahj Brooks will return in 2024 to use final season of eligibility
FILE - This July 23, 2007 file photo shows the Occidental Petroleum logo in Los Angeles....
Occidental buying CrownRock in cash-and-stock deal valued at about $12 billion
The Titans show the NFL's program promoting diversity results in GM, coaching jobs
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles...
Dak Prescott, Brandon Aubrey help Cowboys pull even with Eagles in NFC East with 33-13 victory