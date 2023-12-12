Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

4-year-old child among multiple people bitten by coyote

FILE - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend...
FILE - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend in Phoenix.(Cropped Henry / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Tianna Morimoto and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend in Phoenix, KPHO reports.

Arizona Game and Fish Department authorities say the child was bitten on the leg while walking with family members on Saturday. A man was bitten in the same area while jogging. On Monday, a man was bitten on the heel.

The attacks were reported just east of Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road.

All victims received medical treatment and rabies shots.

Authorities say they removed one coyote on Sunday evening, but are still searching the area.

Wildlife officers are posting notices throughout the area to inform people of the coyote issues. They advise the public to know their surroundings and keep an eye on wildlife nearby.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agustin Zuniga, age 46
Standoff ends after armed suspect surrenders to SWAT following shooting
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Multi-vehicle crash reported in central Laredo
Oscar Gilberto Sanchez Martinez, 19
Suspicious person call results in the arrest of stabbing suspect
Overdose deaths continue to climb in Laredo
Overdose deaths continue to climb in Laredo
Lizbeth Medina
16-year-old Texas cheerleader was stabbed to death; man charged with murder reportedly confessed

Latest News

FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
File - A woman holding several shopping bags enters a subway station on Black Friday, Nov. 24,...
US consumer inflation eased slightly in November as gas prices fell, though some costs kept rising
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Firefighters save frightened dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
Rain chances return
Rain Chances return