Catholics gather to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Catholics around the world gather for the celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe, also known as the Virgin of Guadalupe.

The patron saint is honored every year on Dec. 12.

Here in Laredo, many came together to celebrate at a local church.

At midnight, devotees of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Matachines came together to sing happy birthday to the Virgen.

The festivities took place at Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Church in central Laredo.

