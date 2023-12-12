Four people charged with murder following fatal shooting of 19-year-old

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Four people are arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide after a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting Monday night.

Laredo Police arrested Ruben Tobias, 45, Ruben Tobias Jr. 18, Ivan Oziel Mendez, 17 and Jose Gustavo Dominguez, 18, who are being charged with the murder of Jose Roberto Obregon.

Police say Tobias Jr. and Mendez have additional charges of Tampering with Evidence.

The incident happened on Monday night at around 10 p.m. when Laredo Police responded to a shooting near Acadia Loop and Lowry.

Police say Obregon was shot and transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities confirm this is the city’s seventh homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

