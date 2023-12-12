Shop Local
Gulf Moisture Brings Shower Chance Wednesday to Friday

By Richard Berler
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Dry air beneath high thin cirrus clouds will gradually become more moist as southeasterly winds bring moist air north and westward into Texas. Nighttime temperatures will come up to near 60 by Wednesday, the clouds and patches of showers will hold daytime temperatures in the 60′s to near 70.

