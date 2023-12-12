Shop Local
Homicide investigation underway after person shot dead in Mines Road area

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - One person is killed following a shooting in the Mines Road area.

The incident happened on Monday night at around 10 p.m.

Laredo Police responded to reports of shots fired near Acadia Loop and Lowry.

Police say the victim who was shot passed away at an area hospital.

Laredo Police have conducted a homicide investigation and have reportedly detained several suspects in connection to the case.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

