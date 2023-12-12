Lamar Middle Teacher Stephanie Solis named Teacher of the Month

Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Lamar Middle School Teacher Stephanie Solis named Teacher of the Month
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Lamar Middle School was full of pride today as one of their own was recognized.

Stephanie Solis, a choir teacher at Lamar for 12 years, was chosen as the second teacher of the month for December.

Ms. Solis was nominated by a student who described her as someone who brings a smile to her students’ faces.

She goes on to say that Ms. Solis makes each student feel special and is always supporting them through good times and bad.

Solis, who also coaches UIL impromptu speaking and one-act play, says seeing her students’ reactions after mastering a performance is music to her ears.

“The success that I see in my students, those little moments of ‘aha! I got it and now I’m doing better!’, or just them having a safe space here. Because I know a lot of the times we take for granted, these kids are also dealing with life outside of school and alot of the time they don’t have anybody else to talk to, and sometimes all they need is someone to listen to them to let them know I’m here for them,” she told us.

In being selected teacher of the month, Ms. Solis was awarded a gift basket and $250, courtesy of the program’s sponsor, the Tellez Law Firm, and a mug and t-shirt from KGNS.

If you’d like to nominate a teacher of the month, you can find that application here.

