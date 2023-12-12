Laredo Fire to hire psychologist as part of mental health and wellness initiative

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - According to mental health experts, studies have shown that first responders face a 30% risk of having mental health struggles as opposed to the regular population at 20%.

Due to the nature of their jobs, fire departments across the country have been seeking help after being in stressful situations.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported firefighters are at a higher risk of developing behavioral health conditions such as depression and PTSD than the general public.

As the years go by, fire departments have been stepping up their mental health initiatives due to the nature of their job.

The Laredo Fire Department is just one of many entities that is taking part in this movement.

Laredo Fire Department Assistant Chief Silvestre Rodriguez Jr. said their efforts started back in 2010.

Since that moment, the department has seen the need to create a peer support group.

Now it’s known as their mental health and wellness initiative after seeing the high demand for help with their personnel.

“Some of the stressful situations that our medics have recently dealt with are multiple casualties’ incidents we have several on Loop 20,” said Rodriguez. We had an accident with several burned people inside and so those are the things that our firefighters see. We see out of the ordinary situations that they see. Besides that, there are a lot of traumatic incidents like pediatric deaths that they have to work and transfer to the hospital and something the outcome isn’t variable.”

Recently they have made a new addition to their initiative hoping to bring additional help to the department.

“It’s not just the peer support group but also a psychologist that will help our firefighters as cadets so they can know how to cope with stressful situations,” said Rodriguez. “Besides that, we are creating a wellness center where they can exercise because we know that exercise reduces stress and so we are taking a holistic approach on this.”

According to Rodriguez, they keep seeing the demand for help.

He adds that when the department responds to traumatic events, they deploy their peer support to meet with the firefighters that answered the call.

A professional then follows up with the crew to make sure they are ok after these frequent stressful events.

Elizabeth Reyna-Gardner, a license professional counselor said it’s important for first responders to seek help; however, some may not always be open to speaking with a professional.

“For family members usually what we see there is also a lot of alcohol use when it comes to that,” said Reyna-Gardner. “It can be seen as a coping mechanism for the stress that they do present in their lives because of their job. Lack of sleep beyond the edge and being unable to sleep, being restless and starting to isolate themselves or not enjoy things that they use too.”

If you start to see behavioral changes from a loved one, it’s important to seek help from a professional.

Firefighters can reach out the peer support team or they can reach out the employee assistant program that the city has. They have counselors ready to assist 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

