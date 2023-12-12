Laredo Police responding to apparent robbery at Zacate Creek

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are responding to an apparent robbery that was reported in central Laredo Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 9:40 a.m. at Zacate Creek near Guadalupe and Corpus Christi.

According to reports, a man walked into the Stripes store at the 600 block of Washington asking for help after he was the victim of a robbery.

Laredo Police searched the creek area and found blood, a rod and bicycle that belonged to the victim.

At the same time, another man was robbed.

Authorities say the assailant used a screw driver and stole his phone, and a backpack.

Officers were seen searching for multiple suspects.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more details as they become available.

