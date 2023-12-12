Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Police responding to apparent robbery at Zacate Creek

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are responding to an apparent robbery that was reported in central Laredo Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 9:40 a.m. at Zacate Creek near Guadalupe and Corpus Christi.

According to reports, a man walked into the Stripes store at the 600 block of Washington asking for help after he was the victim of a robbery.

Laredo Police searched the creek area and found blood, a rod and bicycle that belonged to the victim.

At the same time, another man was robbed.

Authorities say the assailant used a screw driver and stole his phone, and a backpack.

Officers were seen searching for multiple suspects.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more details as they become available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agustin Zuniga, age 46
Standoff ends after armed suspect surrenders to SWAT following shooting
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Multi-vehicle crash reported in central Laredo
Homicide investigation after man shot dead in Mines Road
Homicide investigation underway after person shot dead in Mines Road area
Oscar Gilberto Sanchez Martinez, 19
Suspicious person call results in the arrest of stabbing suspect
Overdose deaths continue to climb in Laredo
Overdose deaths continue to climb in Laredo

Latest News

LPOA’s Angel Tree event delivers presents to 150 UISD students
LPOA Angel Tree event delivers presents to 150 UISD students
Four people charged with murder following fatal shooting of 19-year-old
Four people charged with murder following fatal shooting of 19-year-old
Traffic stop for speeding results in unlawful carrying arrest
Laredo Police investigating robbery