LPD asks for help in search for man connected to theft case

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a social media post, the Laredo Police Department is asking for your help in tracking a man connected to a theft.

They’re looking to identify him in connection to a theft that happened at a convenience store in the 13600 block of Mines Road back on November 17th.

If you have any information on him or the case, call the Laredo Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls are anonymous, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

