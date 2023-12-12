LPOA’s Angel Tree Event delivers presents to 150 UISD & LISD students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over 150 gifts were given to UISD and LISD elementary students who received an early Christmas visit from Santa Claus and a few helpers.

At the LPOA Unity Hall this morning, the Laredo Police Officer’s Association helped put on their Angel Tree Event.

School counselors gave a list of students and their wish lists to Laredo Police Officers.

Organizers say officers sponsored the kid’s Christmas wish lists out of their own pockets.

Throughout the morning, kids were seen eagerly opening up presents from local officers.

The event’s theme centered around “Encanto”, the 2021 Disney film that tells the story of a Colombian family with a set of extraordinary abilities.

