Multi-vehicle crash reported in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multi-vehicle crash is causing road closures in central Laredo.

The crash happened at around 6 p.m. near McPherson and Bustamante.

According to Laredo Police, three vehicles were involved in the crash.

All southbound traffic on McPherson is temporarily closed.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays.

