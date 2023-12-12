Shop Local
Multi-vehicle crash reported in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multi-vehicle crash is causing road closures in central Laredo.

The crash happened at around 6 p.m. near McPherson and Bustamante.

According to Laredo Police, three vehicles were involved in the crash.

All southbound traffic on McPherson is temporarily closed.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays.

