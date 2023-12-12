Shop Local
Pct. 1 Constable announces re-election campaign

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Pct. 1 Constable Guadalupe Gomez has announced his bid seeking reelection.

Gomez started his law enforcement career as a constable deputy in Precinct 1 in 2017.

He moved to the Webb County judicial system in 2021 until he was elected in November 2022 as the constable of Precinct 1.

Gomez says he wants to continue to ensure safety in the community telling our cameras, “Since taking office we have concentrated on proactive policing. We have assisted our local school district with traffic control and officer presence. We were able to establish the first youth academy as a summer program. We’ve had numerous amounts of apprehensions of individuals who are wanted in the community with outstanding warrants. We continue to work with federal agencies to reinforce border security.”

In addition, Gomez says his certifications, like the Honor Guard Border Patrol Academy, have come in handy in his position.

Gomez says he is no stranger to his precinct since he grew up in that area.

He says he’s confident that his law enforcement experience and community relationship will help him continue helping the community.

