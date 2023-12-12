Three arrested for robbery, victim also arrested for a separate incident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man seeking medical attention at a convenience store on Tuesday morning eventually lead Laredo officers to arrest three suspects for the alleged assault and robbery, but also the victim for a separate incident.

It started when the victim directed officers beneath the railroad tracks near Zacate Creek.

At that location, the victim says the individuals attacked him with a stick or rod and then stole his bicycle.

While at the crime scene, officers then received a separate call of a robbery involving three suspects who assaulted another male with a screwdriver and stole his backpack.

Officers were able to locate the three suspects near the creek on Houston Street.

Officers identified the suspects in both robbery cases as 27-year-old Adrian Gutierrez, 35-year-old Cesar Humberto Jimenez, and 41-year-old Roberto Mata were charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.

However, the victim who sought help at the convenience store, Francisco Perez, 35, was determined to have burned a tent belonging to the three.

Perez was also arrested and charged with arson.

