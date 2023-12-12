Traffic stop for speeding results in unlawful carrying arrest

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A driver traveling at more than 100 miles per hour is facing multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The arrest happened on Sunday, Dec. 10 when Laredo Police officers discovered a vehicle traveling at 123 miles on Loop 20.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro and arrested the driver identified as Jose F. Lucio, 23 for reckless driving.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun with ammunition.

Lucio also received an additional charge for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

