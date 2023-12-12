Traffic stop for speeding results in unlawful carrying arrest
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A driver traveling at more than 100 miles per hour is facing multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon.
The arrest happened on Sunday, Dec. 10 when Laredo Police officers discovered a vehicle traveling at 123 miles on Loop 20.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro and arrested the driver identified as Jose F. Lucio, 23 for reckless driving.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun with ammunition.
Lucio also received an additional charge for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
