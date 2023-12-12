Shop Local
Webb County announces names on ballot for March Primaries

Webb County Elections Office
Webb County Elections Office(KGNS)
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - While we are just weeks away from the start of 2024, next year will be a big one for many events around the world including sports, music and most importantly the elections.

The primary election season is just around the corner and many candidates names will appear in the upcoming March ballot.

According to the Texas Secretary of State, so far, the candidates registered for the U.S. House Representative for District 28 in the democratic party is only incumbent Henry Cuellar who would be running for his 11th term.

Meanwhile, the republican nominees who are running for the safe office are Jimmy Leon, Lazaro Garza Jr., John Furman, and former assistant to Congressman Cuellar, Jose Saenz.

Here in Webb County, other races on the ballot include the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, Tax Assessor and Constables.

For the sheriff race there are five candidates including current Sheriff Martin Cuellar, Juan Rendon Jr. Wayo Ruiz, Harold Devally and Anselmo Ortiz.

For Webb County Constable’s Office for Precinct 2, there will be a representative from both political parties.

Miguel Villarreal for the democratic side and Florencio Calderon for the Republican Party.

As for the March primaries, the election is taking place on March 5.

To see the complete list of candidates who filed for the primary election ballot, click here.

For more headlines. click here.

