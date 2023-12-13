Car crash prompts travel detours on I-35 in La Salle County
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LA SALLE COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - A car crash is causing road detours in La Salle County.
According to TxDOT, a crash that caused damage to an electrical light pole off of I-35 is causing travel detours between mile marker 77 and 65.
Delays are expected to last roughly one hour.
The southbound traffic is being detours to exit #77 towards Millet then routed to FM469 to 4M68 to the I-35 frontage road and then back to I-35.
Meanwhile, northbound traffic will take exit #65 towards business 35 to merge on to i-35 west then north to Gardendale and cross under I-35 to get back to I-35.
