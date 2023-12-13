Congressman Cuellar and SBA hold small business webinar

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Small business owners in south Texas got a firsthand look at just some of the many resources available for entrepreneurial success.

This morning, Congressman Henry Cuellar held an informational webinar on some of the current resources and loans available to small businesses courtesy of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The SBA went over how it helps entrepreneurs with free counseling, business loans, federal government contracting and disaster loans that can be helpful in the event of a crisis.

Some of the many companies that started with the help of SBA are Nike, Apple and Under Armour just to name a few.

According to Ted James the Regional Administrator of the SBA, they have seen an increase in small businesses in the past two years.

“That boom has been led by women and people of color, so again the administration and the agency is being intentional about responding to the need,” said James. “Administrator Guzman often says that she wants to the SBA to be as entrepreneurial as the businesses that we serve so in that respect we have to make sure that our public servants are out of the office and they do that quite often.”

James added that the SBA Administrator announced the season of small business Giving campaign which encourages communities to shop local during the holiday season.

If you didn’t get a chance to view the seminar and you would like more information on the SBA, click here.

Full YouTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JGtMuEodmU

