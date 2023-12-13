Shop Local
KGNS Plus unveils new home on Bob Bullock Loop

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For the past few weeks KGNS Plus has been broadcasting live from our new studios at 222 Bob Bullock Loop but on Wednesday, we held the official grand opening.

The master of ceremonies was KGNS News Today Anchor Ruben Villarreal.

Before the start of the celebration, Father Joe Cadena provided a moment of reflection and blessings for the special event.

Several City of Laredo, Webb County officials along members of the school districts and Laredo Chamber of commerce were in attendance to witness the historical moment.

KGNS Plus first went on the air back on Jan. 7, 1956 origianlly called KHAD.

We broadcasted all three of the original networks at the time, KGNS, ABC and CBS.

We brought you headlines and local coverage as Pro 8 news for decades. Then, on Dec. 31, 2013, we were brought into the Gray Television family.

KGNS still offers daily coverage seven days a week as well as online via KGNS.TV and Telemundo Laredo.

