Laredo Fire Department provides tips on Christmas decoration safety

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As we continue to countdown the days until Christmas, the Laredo Fire Department is reminding the public about some of the potential safety hazards when it comes to holiday decorations.

Ricardo Oliva Jr. with the fire department said it’s important that people seek precautionary methods when placing their ornaments on the Christmas tree.

Fire officials recommend wearing safety gear when setting up heavy items, check your ladder, and have someone at your side to assist you.

It’s also important to place your electrical cords in a safe location.

“Making sure that your equipment is in good working order. I know that there’s pretty expensive things right now, and we would like to use,” said Oliva. “It’s financially beneficial to keep using the same thing right now, which is perfectly fine. I know that a lot of people do it, but they have to make sure that what they are using is in good working order.”

According to the Red Cross in America, other tips that you need to keep in mind is to be aware of where you place those holiday candles, check to see if your Christmas Tree is still in good condition and be sure to keep Christmas decorations away from the fireplace.

