Laredo Police initiates holiday impaired driver mobilization enforcement

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With the holiday season in full effect, law enforcement is ramping up its efforts to make sure our roads are safe and secure.

The Laredo Police Department is advising the community that officers will be out in full force this holiday season cracking down on drunk driving.

During the holiday season many will get together for some food, fun and adult beverages; however, some drivers continue to choose to get behind the wheel after alcohol consumption.

According to TxDOT, about every 20 minutes in Texas, someone is hurt or killed in a car crash involving alcohol.

As a way to crack down on drunk driving, the police department will be working overtime as part of TxDOTs Impaired Driver Mobilization Grant.

Starting on Dec. 13, to Jan. first, officers will be out in full force making sure everyone is obeying the law.

Police say it’s important to plan ahead and have a designated driver before you get behind the wheel intoxicated.

Authorities suggest having a friend or family member pick you up, call a taxi or take advantage of the various ridesharing services.

In Texas, the legal drinking limit for intoxication is 0.08 blood alcohol content.

If an officer believes you are driving impaired, you can be stopped and arrested for DWI regardless of your BAC.

Each time you are arrested for DWI, the penalties get worse.

