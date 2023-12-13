Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man allegedly steals vehicle and crashes while attempting to flee, police say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after allegedly carjacking someone and causing a crash while evading arrest.

Laredo Police say a driver was reportedly shoved out of their vehicle near the 5500 block of Marcella Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the scene and located the vehicle, but the driver fled resulting an a hit and run crash on Matamoros and San Leonardo.

Authorities were eventually able to detain the suspect near Chihuahua and Monterrey Ave near a creek.

The suspect was identified as Jose Angel Reyes, 19.

He was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest.

Police say the victim in the carjacking was not injured.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people charged with murder following fatal shooting of 19-year-old
Four people charged with murder following fatal shooting of 19-year-old
Homicide investigation after man shot dead in Mines Road
Homicide investigation underway after person shot dead in Mines Road area
MGN Online
Multiple vehicle crash reported in north Laredo
Three arrested for Zacate Creek robbery
Three arrested for robbery, victim also arrested for a separate incident
Sarah Judith Rodriguez, 27, and Eric Rodriguez, 29
Parents arrested for allegedly leaving 1-year-old and 7-year-old in unattended vehicle

Latest News

Students receive new shoes as part of ‘Operation Warm Feet, Happy Feet’
Students receive new shoes as part of ‘Operation Warm Feet, Happy Feet’
File photo: Ricardo Molina Middle School
UISD announces early release for Ricardo Molina Middle School
Laredo Police reports 8 DWI arrests leading up to Labor Day
Laredo Police initiates holiday impaired driver mobilization enforcement
Rene Mendez, Sylvia Ramos, 37, and Brianna Ramos, 19.
Trial date set for man accused of killing mother and daughter