Man allegedly steals vehicle and crashes while attempting to flee, police say

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after allegedly carjacking someone and causing a crash while evading arrest.

Laredo Police say a driver was reportedly shoved out of their vehicle near the 5500 block of Marcella Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the scene and located the vehicle, but the driver fled resulting an a hit and run crash on Matamoros and San Leonardo.

Authorities were eventually able to detain the suspect near Chihuahua and Monterrey Ave near a creek.

The suspect was identified as Jose Angel Reyes, 19.

He was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest.

Police say the victim in the carjacking was not injured.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.