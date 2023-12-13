Moist Gulf air Will Bring Shower Chances Wednesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A deepening layer of gulf humidity has brought us the cloud deck of today. As the lower 10′000′ of the atmosphere becomes nearly saturated, patches of drizzle and showers will develop during Wednesday. A drier airmass will arrive from the north Friday night, clearing our skies and will bring cooler temperatures, especially at night this weekend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.