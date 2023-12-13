Multiple vehicle crash reported in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic congestion at a busy Laredo intersection.

According to Laredo Police, the collision involved ten cars near I-35 and Loop 20.

Authorities say there are no major injuries reported at this time; however, traffic is at a standstill on the southbound lane of I-35.

Drivers are being urged to expect delays and proceed with caution.

